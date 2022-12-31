Hyderabad: Indian Army organises ‘Gram Seva-Desh Seva’ programme

Published Date - 04:45 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: As part of the Army Day 2023 and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and to strengthen the bond of the Indian Army with country’s villagers, the Indian Army conducted a ‘Gram Seva -Desh Seva’ programme in Thimmaipalli village, Hyderabad.

The Indian Army conducted medical camps as part of which generic medicines were provided free of cost to the needy, apart from organising lectures and sports activities. The village youth was also enlightened about the Agniveer scheme and were motivated to join the Armed Forces as a career.

A friendly cricket match was conducted between the villagers and Army Jawans to establish a bonhomie among them and certificates of participation were rendered to boost the morale of participating villagers. The jawans and villagers also shared meal together.