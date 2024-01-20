Hyderabad: India’s largest conference and live workshop on ‘ECMO’ organised at Yashoda Hospitals

ECMO - Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation is one of the most advanced life saving support systems for severely damaged lungs, heart

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 January 2024, 04:42 PM

Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals Hitech City organized the 13th international Conference & Live Workshop on “ECMO” by ECMO Society of India.

According to a press release, ECMO – Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation is one of the most advanced life saving support systems for severely damaged lungs, heart. In this 13th international Conference & Live Workshop over 20 of the world’s best international faculty and over 100 renowned national faculty gave practical simulation based training and learning to over 1,000 participating ECMO& Critical Care doctors from all over India.

Also Read Iswarya Fertility Center in Hyderabad raided for operating with fake drug license

Yashoda Hospitals, Director, Dr. Pavan Gorukanti said, “although ECMO was designed almost forty years ago, the use of ECMO was very less due to researches and experiences in use. Now this ECMO device is highly advanced and has become more reliable in critical situations where heart and lungs are not working.”

Yashoda Hospitals-Hitech City, Senior Critical Care Medicine Specialist, Dr. Venkat Raman Kola, said, “when a person’s heart and lungs are not working, the ECMO device is used to perform the functions of the person’s respiratory and cardiac functions outside the body.”