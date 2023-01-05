Hyderabad: Inspector prevents woman, two children from ending their lives

Rajendranagar Traffic Inspector, R Shyam Sundar Reddy counselled the woman and assured on extending necessary assistance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: A timely alert by a civilian and quick response by a police inspector on Thursday saved three lives.

Rajendranagar Traffic Inspector, R Shyam Sundar Reddy, was on vehicle checking duty near Himayatsagar ORR junction around 9.30 am when a motorist informed him about the presence of a woman and two children, a boy (7 years) and a girl (6 years), at an isolated spot on the banks of Himayatsagar.

Sensing something was amiss, Reddy did not waste any time and rushed to the spot on the service road between Himayatsagar ORR junction and Shamshabad. “I found a woman dragging her children towards the water body. I jumped over the fence and caught hold of her and brought all of them to a safer area,” he says.

On enquiring, the woman broke down and narrated her woes that caused her to consider ending her life along with children. “The woman said that she was a flower vendor from Bandlaguda. She was facing issues with her husband and slipped into depression due to them,” says Reddy.

The police counselled the woman and assured on extending necessary assistance. “We told her to be strong and take care of her two children. The woman regretted her haste and promised to live and work to secure a bright future for her children,” he says.

People should not take hasty decisions over small issues as there is a solution to every problem, says Reddy and adds, “If aggrieved, one can approach family counselling centres at police station,” he adds.