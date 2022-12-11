| Hyderabad Job Mela To Be Held At Masab Tank On Dec 15

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Hyderabad: A city based voluntary organisation Deccan Blasters is organizing a job mela on Thursday, December 15 at Khaja Mansion function hall, Masab Tank.

Around 45 companies will be participating in the event, which will hand over on-the-spot offer letters to shortlisted candidates.

Companies engaged in hospitality, telecom sector, educational institutions, IT and IELTS, security firms, banks and other areas will attend and conduct interviews. The event is supported by Sahane Abaya Hijab store. For details: 8374315052.