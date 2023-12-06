Junior artist arrested in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:03 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police on Wednesday arrested a junior artist for allegedly threatening and blackmailing a woman after shooting her photograph while she was going along with a man.

The woman, who is also a junior artist, was moving around with a male friend when the suspect Jagadish alias Keshav, on November 27 took the photograph of the victim.

“Jagadish was threatening the woman by showing the photograph and attempted to blackmail her. On a complaint, a case was booked and he is arrested on Wednesday,” said Punjagutta police.