Hyderabad: Juvenile sentenced to jail in kidnap case

Hyderabad: A local juvenile court on Thursday sentenced a minor boy to two years imprisonment in a case of kidnap and outraging modesty of woman booked in 2020. The court also executed a paternal bond of Rs.10, 000 on him.
In December 2020, the juvenile (17) and his friend N.Babu (18), kidnapped and outraged modesty of the 17-year-old girl, who worked at a gift shop in Himayathnagar. Based on a complaint from the girl’s sister, the Narayanguda police arrested the duo.
Babu is currently facing trial in a local court.