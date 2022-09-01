Hyderabad: Juvenile sentenced to jail in kidnap case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

A local juvenile court sentenced a minor boy to two years imprisonment in a case of kidnap and outraging modesty of woman booked in 2020.

Hyderabad: A local juvenile court on Thursday sentenced a minor boy to two years imprisonment in a case of kidnap and outraging modesty of woman booked in 2020. The court also executed a paternal bond of Rs.10, 000 on him.

In December 2020, the juvenile (17) and his friend N.Babu (18), kidnapped and outraged modesty of the 17-year-old girl, who worked at a gift shop in Himayathnagar. Based on a complaint from the girl’s sister, the Narayanguda police arrested the duo.

Babu is currently facing trial in a local court.