Hyderabad: Kidnapped minor girl alleges sexual assualt

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:11 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

Hyderabad: A minor girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from Chandrayangutta a few days ago, was traced by the police on Monday.

The victim had gone missing last week and her parents had lodged a missing complaint with the police, after which a case under Section 363 of IPC was booked. The victim, who was traced on Monday, reportedly told the police that a man known to her took her away and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The police have sent the victim to the Bharosa Centre for recording her statement. Based on her statement, the police will alter the sections of the case, if needed. One person was reportedly taken into custody by the Chandrayagutta police for questioning.