Hyderabad: Kanchipuram Narayani Silks launches fourth store in Peerzadiguda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:19 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Hyderabad: The indispensable Indian saris continue to receive adoration and admiration. One cannot imagine Indian festivals and special occasions without silk saris. The ever-evolving fashion comes to a halt when it comes to sari. It remains special and continues to charm even the younger generations.

Indian silk garnered world-wide popularity with sheer variety of designs and weaves that define outstanding quality.

Kanchipuram Narayani Silks was established in 2019, by partners S Suresh, PVS Abhinay, T Keshav Gupta and Rakesh Tiruveedhula, with a vision to protect and promote precious drapes. To cater to the wider audiences, the brand launched their fourth store in Peerzadiguda near Uppal depot on September 26. Also, the De Royal brand, which boasts an impressive collection of men’s ethnic wear, also inaugurated its second showroom.

Special guest, actor Pragya Jaiswal inaugurated the showroom at Peerzadiguda and browsed through thousands of assorted collections of traditional and contemporary designs. Speaking on the occasion, Pragya said, “I’m in complete awe at Narayani. The prints and the designs are extremely impressive and a treat to the shoppers. I’m extremely delighted to open this showroom, which has amazing contemporary and traditional collection. And the De Royal for men’s ethnic wear stands out with brilliant impressive outfits.”

“To preserve our rich Indian heritage and to keep the sari culture alive, we encourage light-weight yet contemporary collections also at our stores. While our designs are strongly rooted in tradition, we have a mix of contemporary styles to accommodate changing trends and desires. Our goal is to make saris that fit all occasions ranging across bridal, casual, work or even party wear,” said Abhinay, director of Kanchipuram Narayani Silks.

The showroom is home to an extensive range of authentic saris that add splendour to all occasions. Be it Kanchipuram, Dharmavaram, Arani, Gadwal, Kota, Pochampally, Maheswari, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Banaras, Chanderi or any other weave, from across the country. At the same time, the De Royal second showroom has assorted timeless celebration collection, including exquisite sherwanis, royal outfits, classic kurta-jackets and matching accessories for life’s special moments.

Suresh, talking about De Royal, said, “The Indian men’s ethnic wear often gets ignored for the special occasions. The couples of all age groups would like to celebrate special occasions of life with matching outfits. De Royal showroom offers you a stellar shopping experience in a calming and relaxed environment. Shop for the bride at Narayani Silks, and for groom at De Royal.”

Despite being immersed in tradition, the showrooms are specialised in bringing distinctive ethnic outfits that boast of new-age appeal.