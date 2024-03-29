Hyderabad: Lack of bus shelters hits commuters hard

Most bus stops in Hyderabad ill-equipped with insufficient space

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 29 March 2024, 10:20 PM

People waiting for bus under the blazing sun at Ameerpet bus stop in Hyderabad. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: With daytime temperatures in Hyderabad crossing 40 degrees Celsius, bus shelters across the city offer little to no respite to those waiting for their ride in scorching heat. Forced to sweat it out, the ill-equipped bus shelters are becoming a cause of annoyance for commuters. Boasting around 11 lakh ridership every day, there are nearly a thousand bus stops across the city.

Scores of people spend considerable time waiting for buses with the sun blazing over their heads. “As far as I know, in our city only big junctions like Rathifile or Koti have complex bus stops. Even other stops in Secunderabad have no bus shelters. In rush hours, the existing shelters are nowhere enough to accommodate everyone and we end up standing here and in the buses as well,” says Ravi Kiran, a tailor at a readymade clothes store in Secunderabad.

Also Read Keen to catch a glimpse of Charminar, 3 minors run away from homes in Chhattisgarh

Most bus stops have a set of three metal rods as seats and a shelter overhead. This does not provide enough shade to shield individuals from direct sunlight, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

Moreover, many say that the seats are not only insufficient at the busy stops but are uncomfortable and torrid throughout the day. “The roof in some shelters has holes. And they are so dirty that even if there is space, I don’t feel like sitting. In summer, it is so difficult and every day I end up sweating,” laments Supriya, a college student who takes a bus from Musheerabad stop. Others also complain of bus shelters being occupied by homeless persons who use them to take a nap. Unfortunately, some minor stops have no shelters at all.