Telangana: Language Pandits JAC agree to hold classes from Feb 20

This has come after Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy here on Saturday held a meeting with JAC leaders

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:00 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: The Language Pandits Joint Action Committee (JAC) has agreed to hold classes for Classes 9 and 10 students from Monday.

This has come after Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy here on Saturday held a meeting with JAC leaders and asked them to conduct the classes in the best interest of students.

The Language Pandits teaching Telugu, Hindi and Urdu had boycotted classes for the last 17 days for Class 9 and 10 students in protest against their non-inclusion in transfers and promotion schedule recently issued by the State government.

During the meeting, the Minister assured Language Pandits that their issues would be resolved. JAC leaders Md Abdullah, Jagadish, Ch Srinivas, Krishna, Narasimhulu and Gowrishankar among others took part in the meeting.