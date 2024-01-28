| Hyderabad Man Dies After Falling From Building At Nims

Hyderabad: Man dies after falling from building at NIMS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 January 2024, 10:52 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man died after falling from a building at NIMS Hospital at Punjagutta.

According to the police, the man identified as Buchaiah had come to the NIMS Hospital for treatment and after undergoing medical tests came to know that he was suffering from some life threatening disease.

He slipped into depression since and police suspect he might have committed suicide by jumping from the hospital building.

The body is shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem. A case is registered.