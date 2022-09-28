Hyderabad: Man gets 20 year imprisonment in POCSO case

Published Date - 04:41 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man who sexually assaulted a five year-old girl to 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on him.

The man Gunti Srinivas (46) lured the victim, aged around five years, by offering chocolates while she was playing in front of her house to an isolated place where he sexually assaulted the victim. The incident happened in 2015 at Manchal in Ranga Reddy district.

On a complaint the police had booked a case and after trial, the IX ADJ cum Special POCSO court L B Nagar convicted and sentenced Srinivas to 20 year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on him.