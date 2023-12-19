Hyderabad: Man brutally hacked to death in Old City

The man Ali Quadri (35), a resident of I S Sadan was waylaid and attacked by a group of seven people with sharp edged weapons near the Vikas High School.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:11 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A group of persons brutally hacked a man to death at I S Sadan in old city on Monday night.

The man Ali Quadri (35), a resident of I S Sadan was waylaid and attacked by a group of seven people with sharp edged weapons near the Vikas High School. The attackers cornered the victim and repeatedly hit with the weapons leading to severe injuries and subsequently he died due to excessive bleeding.

The police on information reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem examination. A case is registered by the police. Four special teams were formed to nab the suspects.