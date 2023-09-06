Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 20 year rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a boy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a man to 20 year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him for sexually assaulting a boy.

According to the police, in 2018, Mohd Irfan, a resident of Falaknuma sexually assaulted a 9-year-old child. The victim complained about it to his parents who approached the police and made a formal complaint.

A case was registered against Irfan under various Sections of IPC and POCSO Act. He was arrested and remanded. After trial, the court convicted and sentenced Irfan to 20 year RI and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

