Hyderabad: Man sentenced to two years imprisonment for giving false evidence

11:10 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: A local court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a man to two years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on him for giving false evidence and turning hostile before the court in a case.

According to the ACB officials, P Narsing, a resident of Secunderabad had filed a complaint against an official in 2007 alleging he demanded bribe following which the ACB officials laid a trap and arrested the official.

“During the trial of the case, Narsing turned hostile by deviating from the complaint given to ACB and gave false evidence before the court. The case ended in acquittal of the accused,” the ACB officials said.

Following the development, the ACB prosecution filed a perjury case against Narsing Rao and after completion of trial the CMM Court pronounced the judgement.

