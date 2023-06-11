Sunday, Jun 11, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:50 PM, Sun - 11 June 23
Hyderabad: Massage parlour raided, seven including four women detained
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (south east) raided a massage parlour at Santoshnagar and detained four women and three men on Sunday.

According to Inspector Ramesh Naik, the three men were organizing immoral activities under the garb of massage centre at ‘Sensational saloon’ located at Santoshnagar road.

On information, a raid was conducted and three organizers taken into custody along with four women who were working there.

The seven persons along with property handed over to Santoshnagar police station for further action, he added.

