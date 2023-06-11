Hyderabad: Massage parlour raided, seven including four women detained

Commissioner’s Task Force (south east) raided a massage parlour at Santoshnagar and detained four women and three men

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (south east) raided a massage parlour at Santoshnagar and detained four women and three men on Sunday.

According to Inspector Ramesh Naik, the three men were organizing immoral activities under the garb of massage centre at ‘Sensational saloon’ located at Santoshnagar road.

On information, a raid was conducted and three organizers taken into custody along with four women who were working there.

The seven persons along with property handed over to Santoshnagar police station for further action, he added.

