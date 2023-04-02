Hyderabad: MBA student dies in road accident at Malkajgiri

The MBA student died after falling from his bike while trying to avoid hitting a stray dog at Malkajgiri on late on Saturday night

10:45 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Hyderabad: A MBA student died after falling from his bike while trying to avoid hitting a stray dog at Malkajgiri on late on Saturday night.

Seetha Sai Teja Yadav (23), who was pursuing MBA first year in the city, had gone to his relatives place on Saturday evening to attend a function. “He was returning from the get-together around 1.45 am on his bike. While passing through the PVN colony road, a dog suddenly came in front of his bike and Teja applied sudden brakes to avoid hitting the dog. He lost control over his bike and fell down on the footpath from the bike and sustained injuries,” said Malkajgiri police.

The passers-by shifted him to a private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. A case is registered by the police and investigation on.

