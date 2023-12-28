Hyderabad: MDMA worth Rs. 7.10 lakh seized, three arrested

The trio Anup Navnath Sonawane (32), Kiran Gangadhar Bomnale (28) and Vivek Rajesh (19), all natives of Maharashtra formed into a gang and were procuring the drugs and supplying to customers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (south east team) along with Secretariat police caught three interstate drug peddlers who were found possessing MDMA drug on Thursday. The police seized 102 grams of MDMA drug worth Rs. 7.10 lakh from them.

Anup, who is a mechanical engineer in Pune, due to financial problems entered into the drug business. He used to buy the drug from Joe alias Jack, an African who stayed in Mumbai and later supplied it to Kiran and Vivek, who sold it to local people in Hyderabad regularly.

“Anup was supplying MDMA at cost of Rs. 3,000 per gram to Kiran and Vickey who sold it to Riyaz and Arif of Hyderabad for Rs. 6,000 a gram,” said DCP (central) Sharat Chandra Pawar.

On a tip off, the Task Force laid a trap and nabbed them at MS Maktha. A case is registered against them and investigation on. Efforts are on to arrest remaining suspects who are absconding.