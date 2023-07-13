Hyderabad Metro: Corridor-II fully festored from JBS to MGBS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:56 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: The metro train services on Corridor-II between Jubilee Bus Station and MGBS have been restored to original schedule from Thursday.

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited in a press release issued here on Thursday said following substantial completion of the flyover construction activity crossing the metro corridor at RTC crossroads by the GHMC, from July 13 onwards, the metro train services on Corridor-II between JBS and MGBS will operate as per original schedule, which is from 6 am to 11 pm.