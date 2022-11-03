Hyderabad: MGIT organises orientation programme for first year students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:02 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

JNTU-Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Katta Narasimha Reddy speaking at a orientation programme conducted by MGIT for newly joined first year students and their parents here on Thursday

Hyderabad: Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT), Gandipet, conducted an orientation programme for newly joined first year students and their parents here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion JNTU-Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy explained the new National Education Policy, its regulations and importance for the academic career of the students. Chaitanya Bharathi Educational Society Chairman D Praveen Reddy and MGIT Principal Prof. G Chandra Mohan Reddy addressed the students.

Secretary and Correspondent J Pratap Reddy, Vice-Chairperson N Padma, Joint Secretary T Kranthi, D&P Chairperson B Shalini Reddy, Vice-Principal K Sudhakar Reddy, HoDs functional in-charges and staff also attended.