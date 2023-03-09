| Hyderabad Mha Official Visits Coe For Cyber Safety

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Special Secretary, Shivagami Nanda visits Telangana State Police Centre of Excellence for Cyber Safety on and appreciated efforts of the State police

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Special Secretary (Internal Security), Shivagami Nanda visited the Telangana State Police Centre of Excellence for Cyber Safety on Thursday and appreciated the efforts of the State police.

Nanda termed the centre as a world class standard unique data, futuristic and process driven unit.

She also visited the TAC unit, OPS unit, cyber academy, cyber laboratory and the skill imparting team unit.

During the visit she was accompanied by Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar, Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra and other officials.