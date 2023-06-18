Hyderabad: Minor held for bid to kill son

Borabanda police apprehended a juvenile who had married a minor girl and allegedly attempted to kill their six month-old son

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sun - 18 June 23

Hyderabad: The Borabanda police apprehended a juvenile who had married a minor girl and allegedly attempted to kill their six month-old son.

According to the police, the boy and the girl aged around 17 years, who are now pursuing intermediate now, got married when they were around 15 years old at a temple in Yadadri Bhuvanigiri district. Both of them had been close friends since their school days and after completion of tenth standard, the boy and the girl got married.

“After the marriage both of them are staying in Borabanda and recently they were blessed with a male boy. However, due to some issues, the boy attempted to kill the baby on a couple of instances,” said Borabanda police.

On Friday, the girl informed about it to her parents who approached the police and complained about it.

The police after learning about the marriage and the child booked a case under Section 366 (A), 376 and 506 of IPC and other laws against the boy and arrested him.