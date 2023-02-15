| Mlrit Signs Mou With Synergm To Train Students On Advanced Technologies

The partnership is expected to enhance the skill sets of mechanical /aeronautical students aiding them with better employment opportunities

Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) and Synergem have entered into a MoU to train students on advanced technologies for a good number of career opportunities.

The partnership is expected to enhance the skill sets of mechanical /aeronautical students aiding them with better employment opportunities. A center of excellence on Welding and NDT Technologies will be established as part of the agreement.

MLRIT secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy said the MoU would provide opportunities for joint research projects and internships, where students can work with the company’s employees to gain hands-on experience in various manufacturing industries.

MLRIT principal K Srinivas Rao, Synergem managing partner & CEO G Vijay Kumar and Synergem founder & managing partner Gulshan Sachdev participated in the programme.