Hyderabad: Motorist killed in road accident at Bowenpally

The victim, Sai Praveen, was proceeding from Medchal towards Bowenpally on his motorcycle when the mishap occurred

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A motorist died on the spot after a rashly driven truck mowed him down at Bowenpally in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The victim, Sai Praveen (38), a resident of Kummariguda in Secunderabad, who worked for a private firm was proceeding from Medchal towards Bowenpally on his motorcycle when the mishap occurred.

On reaching Suchitra cross-road, the rashly driven truck hit him. He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot, the police said.

Bowenpally police booked a case of negligence causing death and are investigating.

Efforts are on to identify and nab the absconding truck driver.

