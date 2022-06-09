Hyderabad: My Home Sayuk launched at Tellapur

Published Date - 09:28 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: Real estate major My Home Group launched its flagship residential project – My Home Sayuk. It is located located at Gopanpally to Tellapur Road, with a proximity to IT and Financial District, Gachibowli and Hitec City. The project will have 3,780 flats in 12 towers. Six towers are open for booking now.

My Home Sayuk is a part of an integrated township Tellapur Techno City, which is a joint venture between My Home Group and Pratima Group. It is spread over 25.37 acre and will have G 39 configuration. Each floor will have eight flats. The project will have 2BHK, 2.5 and 3BHK apartments in sizes ranging from 1,355 sq ft to 2,262 sq ft.

The integrated township will see more residential offerings, a mall, an international school, a hospital and more. The project will have a 7.5 acre central landscape, clubhouse in one lakh sq ft, two rooftop tennis courts, temperature controlled swimming pool and others.

“My Home has been a pioneer for over three decades in developing housing projects with comfort of living, convenience of location, close-knit communities. My Home Sayuk is a continuation of the same commitment,” said Dr Rameswar Rao, Chairman of My Home Group. Tollywood star Allu Arjun was the Chief Guest for the launch.

