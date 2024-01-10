Hyderabad: Nampally exhibition welcomes transgender and queer artisans

In a historic move, the Nampally International Industrial Exhibition inaugurated two stalls featuring the creative works of transgender and queer artisans, marking a significant stride towards inclusivity and recognition.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 04:11 PM

Artisans, Padala Nandini , Gollapalli Kiran Raj, and Sonam , at the stalls 15 and 16, exhibited their handmade jute bags and soaps. According to a release, the artisans thanked the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for sponsoring space for the stalls at the Swavalamban Pavilion. Furthermore, they acknowledged the Queer Bandhu Parents Association’s Mukunda Mala and Transgender Activist Neetu Nampalli for facilitating this opportunity.

Telangana State Government, Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens and Transgender Persons works for the all-round development of transgender persons, as part of which skill development training is imparted at Durgabai Mahila Vikasa Kendra, Kukatpally. Jute bag making, beautician, three wheeler driving training are being provided. HASSS (Hyderabad Archdiocese Social Services Society) is also training Transgender Persons in jute bag making.