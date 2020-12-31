Hyderabad: Newly elected Lingojiguda Corporator passes away

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay expressed deep shock over Goud’s death and said it was very unfortunate.

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: Newly elected Corporator from Lingojiguda division under LB Nagar constituency Akula Ramesh Goud passed away on Thursday following a cardiac arrest.

He had won the GHMC elections from Lingojiguda division representing BJP.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay expressed deep shock over Goud’s death and said it was very unfortunate. Despite emerging victorious, he passed away before taking oath as Corporator, he said in a statement.

