Hyderabad News: Amberpet Constituency, Commissioner Sandeep Shandiliya, And Others | Telangana Today

Hyderabad: Today’s Hyderabad News includes Maheshwaram and Amberpet constituencies, Annamayya Sankeertanamrutam program, BJP and Congress leaders joining BRS Party, the release of the Congress manifesto at Gandhi Bhavan, and Commissioner Sandeep Shandiliya getting hospitalized.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:05 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: Today’s Hyderabad News includes Maheshwaram and Amberpet constituencies, Annamayya Sankeertanamrutam program, BJP and Congress leaders joining BRS Party, the release of the Congress manifesto at Gandhi Bhavan, and Commissioner Sandeep Shandiliya getting hospitalized.