Hyderabad: NIMS Director participates in Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:56 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Hyderabad: Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Director, Dr. Nagari Birappa, led a tree planting initiative as part of the Green India Challenge.

On Saturday, Dr. Birappa and the medical team gathered at NIMS to participate in the tree planting event. Talking about the initiative, he emphasised the critical role that each individual plays in protecting and preserving the environment.

He highlighted the significance of planting trees as a powerful means to combat climate change and improve air quality. “It is our responsibility to nurture the planet. By planting these saplings, we are contributing to the betterment of our environment for generations to come,” Birappa stated.

He also commended the efforts of Rajya Sabha Member J.Santosh Kumar, the founder of Green India Challenge.

The event witnessed the active participation of several key personalities from NIMS, including Dean Dr. Liza Rajasekhar, Medical Superintendent Dr. Nimma Satyanarayana, and Executive Registrar Dr. Shanthiveer. Additionally, students and Resident Medical Officers (RMOs) joined the initiative.

