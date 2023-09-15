Hyderabad: Novotel launches HYBA, a Pan Arabic–inspired restaurant

The restaurant celebrates the rich flavours and tastes inspired by Arabia, bringing the essence of the Middle Eastern Culinary Heritage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre announced the launch of Hyderabad Brings Arabia (HYBA), a Pan Arabic–inspired restaurant that celebrates the rich flavours and tastes inspired by Arabia, bringing the essence of the Middle Eastern Culinary Heritage.

The choice of the cuisine largely relates to its blend of aromas, spices and tantalizing tastes. Spices from India add flavour to the dishes along with Middle Eastern spices like saffron, thyme, garlic and yoghurt.

“HYBA is a culinary celebration of the Mediterranean’s finest flavors, where tradition and innovation unite to create a symphony of taste that transports our guests to the heart of the region. Hyba isn’t just about the cuisine, it’s about the transformation we wish to bring to our gastronomy,” Chef Kailash Gundupalli, Director, Culinary Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention, said.

HYBA introduces a refreshing concept with a modern appeal. Overlooking the beautiful pool, the ambience is meticulously designed to create an atmosphere of relaxation and comfort.