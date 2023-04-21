| Hyderabad One Dead Two Injured After Truck Hits Bike At Langar Houz

Hyderabad: One dead, two injured after truck hits bike at Langar Houz

Langar Houz Police said the mishap occurred when the trio was proceeding to their house from Langar Houz.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 AM, Fri - 21 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A teenaged girl died while her father and younger sister were injured when the two-wheeler they were traveling was hit by a rashly driven truck at Langar Houz on Thursday night.

The victim was identified as Syed Nasreen Begum (18), an intermediate student. The injured are Syed Ghouse (48), a construction worker and Syed Nameera Begum (10), a class six student and residents of Brundavan Colony in Tolichowki.

The truck driver Venkataiah, who allegedly was driving at high speed lost control of the steering and crashed into the two-wheeler from behind.

The trio fell on the road and while Nasreen died on the spot, her father and sister escaped with injuries.

The Langar Houz police booked a case and took the truck driver into custody.