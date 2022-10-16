Hyderabad: Over 55,000 candidates participate in mega job fair at Osmania University

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

(File Photo)

Hyderabad: A two-day mega job fair at Osmania University (OU) evoked good response with the participation of over 55,000 candidates and 286 companies. During the fair, 16,000 jobs were on offer and more confirmations were awaited as the recruitment process was in the advanced stages.

The job fair was jointly organized by the Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC) and Nipuna, an NGO Sewa International on October 15 and 16. Earlier, OU Vice Chancellor, Prof. D Ravinder declared the fair open and said the HCDC was one of the major student support initiatives of the university to bring corporate to the varsity.

Several HR personnel appreciated the talent pool available in the State and complimented the organizers. A few candidates were presented with the offer letters.

HCDC Director Prof. K Stevenson and his team Prof. A Patrick, Prof. V Uma Maheshwar, and P Muralidhar Reddy combined for the smooth conduct of the mammoth event.