Hyderabad paddler Snehit wins silver in mixed doubles at UTT National Ranking Championships

Hyderabad table tennis player S Fidel R Snehit, along with Diya Parag Chitale of Maharashtra, bagged a silver medal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad table tennis player S Fidel R Snehit, along with Diya Parag Chitale of Maharashtra, bagged a silver medal in mixed doubles at the UTT National Ranking Championships that concluded at the DD Upadhyay Indoor Stadium in Surat on Saturday.

Snehit and Diya defeated Railway Sports Promotion Board’s Akash Pal and Prapti Sen in semifinals 3-2 but lost to Payas Jain (Delhi) and Yashaswini Ghorpade (Karnataka) pair 2-3 in the final. Snehit, Diya pair had won a bronze in the previous national ranking tournament held at Vadodara last week.

“Our combination seems to be going well at national level. We both are going to play in an international tournament (WTT Feeder Amman-2023) in Jordan next week,” said Snehit.

In the men’s singles, India No.10 ranked Snehit caused a major upset in the pre-quarterfinals by defeating India No 3 and Commonwealth Games multiple medal winner Sanil Shankar Shetty of the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board 4-2 (5-11, 11-7, 10-12, 14-12, 11-9, 11-4). But, Snehit lost to Manush Shah of Gujarat 2-4 (11-9, 11-8, 7-11, 3-11, 6-11, 7-11) in quarterfinals.