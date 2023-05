Hyderabad: Pavan clinches Children Chess Tournament

Pavan Karthikeya Varma of Sangamitra School emerged champion in the U-15 category

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hyderabad: Pavan Karthikeya Varma of Sangamitra School emerged champion in the U-15 category while Varun Tej and S Jaideep Reddy took second and third places in the Children Chess Tournament organised by Pragathi Chess Foundation at Sundaraiah Bhavan, Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad on Monday.

Final ranks: U-15: 1. Pavan Karthikeya Varma (5), 2. Varun Tej Pabbisetty (4), 3. S Jaideep Reddy (4),

Himaneesh Srivastava (4), Nagireddypalli Darshan (4); U-11: 1. Ajay Mitra (5), 2. Krithik Dev (5), 3. Tamogna Suhas (4.5), 4. R Monotej (4), 5. Barla Lakshanya (4); U-7: 1. S Harshith Reddy (5) , 2. Kavya Nirvana (4), 3. Sanjay Karhtik P (4), 4. Jithin Yalavarhi (4), 5. Nihal Naga Saitej (3).