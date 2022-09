Hyderabad: Police books case against cinematographer on charges of threatening woman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:25 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Wednesday booked a case against Kunapareddy Srinivas, a television serial producer, director and cinematographer, on charges of stalking and threatening a woman who lived opposite his house.

In a complaint lodged with the police, the woman complained that Srinivas had misbehaved with her on Tuesday night and abused her in filthy language. She also alleged that he was stalking her.

The police booked a case and are investigating.