Hyderabad police held two interstate drug peddlers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team along with the Saroornagar police busted a drug racket and arrested two interstate drug peddlers on Friday. Officials seized 40 grams of heroin and 100 grams of opium, altogether worth Rs.20 lakh from them.

The arrested persons are Poonam Ram Bishnoi (48) and Dinesh Kumar (29), both from Jalore in Rajasthan. The absconding person is Dharma Ram, also from Rajasthan.

Police said the duo has been briefly working in Hyderabad at various warehouses, and addicted to psychotropic substances. Eventually, they decided to procure drugs for self consumption and also sell them to other consumers on a higher rate and make easy money.

They came in contact with Dharma Ram, a drug supplier from Rajasthan and started procuring the contraband substance from him on a low rate. “They bought drugs for about Rs.5,000 to Rs.6,000 per gram and smuggled it to Hyderabad in food laden trucks and private buses. They sold them between Rs.8,000 to Rs.10,000 per gram,” said an official.

Following a tip-off, the police team nabbed the duo near Gandhi Statue in Saroornagar and seized the drug substance from them. Efforts are on to arrest Dharma Ram.