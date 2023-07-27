Hyderabad: Police monitor Musi River as HMWS&SB releases water

The police stations including Rajendranagar, Nasingi, Langer Houz, Bahadurpura, Kulsumpura, Afzalgunj, Chaderghat, Chaitanyapuri, Malakpet and others were asked to post police pickets to avoid gathering of public.

By T Ivan Nischal Updated On - 02:19 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: With the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) lifting the gates of the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar in view of heavy rains and releasing water into Musi River, the police are maintaining a watch along the course of the river to prevent any untoward incident.

The traffic police closed down one side of the 100 feet Puranapul to Jiyaguda road stretch for traffic in view of heavy flow of water in Musi.

A couple of years ago a youngster who allegedly jumped into the swollen Musi River went missing. The body could not be traced till now.

Telangana DGP, Anjani Kumar asked the people not to venture near the irrigation projects, rivers, streams, lakes and ponds.