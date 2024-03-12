Hyderabad police organize vibrant flag march with Marfa drummers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 March 2024, 03:01 PM

Hyderabad: It was a flag march with a difference. A group of young drummers playing the Yemeni music band ‘Marfa’ and the police marched to the beats.

While the city police are organizing flag-march exercises in the city in preparation for the Parliamentary elections, the one organized by the Chandrayangutta division police caught many eyes.

The police hired a group of Marfa drummers to play the band and lead the police contingent comprising the local police and Central Armed Police Forces.

The four member band played the marfa all along the route the police passed through and local children joined in to dance and enjoyed it.

ACP Chandrayangutta, K Manoj Kumar who is seen leading the march said that they did not want people to get frightened on sighting a big police contingent in their neighborhood. “Flag march was held for confidence building among the public and to instill a sense of safety. So our Inspector hired the drummers to make it a joyful exercise and ensure people don’t panic,” said the ACP.

Many people captured the visuals of the police flag march using their mobile phones and shared on their social media accounts. The policemen who were part of the team seemed to be enjoying the march that roughly covered a three kilometer distance.