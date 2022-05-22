Hyderabad: Police to seek custody of intercaste murder case suspects

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:52 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Hyderabad: The Shahinayathgunj police will be filing a petition on Monday seeking police custody of four persons who were arrested for allegedly murdering Neeraj Panwar, a businessman on Friday night.

Panwar, who had married Sanjana against the wishes of her family, was murdered by a group of six persons at Begum Bazaar when he and his grandfather were going on a two wheeler.

“A petition will be filed before the court seeking their custody. A lot needs to be investigated in the case,” said a senior police official. The police who seized phones from the four arrested persons are sending it to the forensic science laboratory for examination.

The police arrested K Vijay Yadav (22), K Sanjay Yadav (25), B Rohith Yadav (18), and a juvenile on Saturday. Two more suspects, Abhinandan Yadav (26), and Mahesh Aheer Yadav (21), are absconding. “Teams are making efforts to nab them. Soon they will be caught,” said the official.

Meanwhile heavy police deployment continued in the area and senior officials visited the area and reviewed the situation.