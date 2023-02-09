Hyderabad: PV Prabhakar Rao plants sapling at Academia Sports Village

Chairman of PV Global Foundation planted a sapling in the premises of Academia Sports Village in Aziznagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: PV Prabhakar Rao, Chairman of PV Global Foundation and son of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao planted a sapling in the premises of Academia Sports Village in Aziznagar, Moinabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar Rao said, “Strong minds and strong bodies are required for the overall personality development of the youngsters. To build strong bodies there is a need for the youngsters to participate in outdoor activities like sports.”

“Cricket, badminton are the only sports getting attention to a certain extent because of their popularity. Sports like tennis, football, volleyball, hockey and athletics are not getting the focus they deserve,” he added.