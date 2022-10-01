Hyderabad: Quthbullapur sees highest rainfall

By Sowmya Sangam Published: Updated On - 10:00 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Hyderabad: Rain gods clearly are in love with Qutbullahpur for they chose to shower all their benevolence on this northern most tip of the city.

In the last two years, among the 28 mandals, Qutbullahpur logged in the highest rainfall leaving others miles behind. According to the data for the period spanning from June 2020 to September 2022 available with the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Qutbullahapur had abundance of rainfall with the rain recordings shooting past the 1,000 mm mark to stand at a whopping 1035 mm.

In fact, it is the only mandal in the GHMC to have had more than 1,000 mm rainfall as against a normal rainfall that was pegged at 620.2 mm.

Qutbullahpur was followed by Trimulgherry which received 974.4 mm of rainfall against the normal 588.7 mm. The data states that Golconda received the least seasonal rainfall (661.4 mm) so far followed by Bandlaguda (680.1), Secunderabad (682.4 mm), and Amberpet (687.4 mm).

Year 2022:

Even this year so far too, Quthbullapur was one of the two localities in the city that received large excess rainfall. Kapra was the second locality that witnessed massive rain. According to the data, overall, the city received 775.9 mm of rain from June 2020 to September 2022 against the normal mark of 573.0 mm.