Hyderabad: Raghava Projects announces its first luxury project in Raidurgam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:56 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Raghava Projects on Sunday announced the launch of its first luxury project in Raidurgam.

According to a press release, this is the first Sky Deck concept in India with the ultra-luxurious 45-floor residential project and is inspired by Singapore’s Marina Bay. It is spread across 7.38 acre site on the road from Raidurgam to Gachibowli. The project consists of three towers, each with 45 floors. Each tower has 180 flats and there are a total of 520 units, with just four flats per floor and each flat has a separate maid’s room.

Company spokesperson, Anvesh Reddy, said all construction permits have been received from the GHMC and the project has also been registered with the Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS-RERA). He also said that, post-Covid, the majority of home buyers are interested in buying spacious flats with exclusive amenities and other new features.

The IRIS project has a view of Malaka Lake and Durgam Cheruvu besides Gachibowli, Financial District and Jubilee Hills being near to it. The construction work is already going on at a fast pace and the project brochure will be officially launched soon.