Hyderabad rains: Moderate spells continue, yellow alert issued for Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Following heavy downpour on Saturday night, denizens woke up to pleasant weather in Hyderabad on Sunday. Moderate spells continued in many parts of the city, and a yellow alert has been issued for Sunday and Monday, indicating moderate to heavy rainfall.

Most areas of Hyderabad including Lingampally, Hitec City, Bowenpally, KPHB, Nizampet, Miyapur, Balanagar, Qutbullapur, Chintal, Jeedimetla, Bowenpally and also Alwal, Malkajgiri, Neredmet, ECIL, Nagaram, and Moosapet received moderate rainfall on Sunday.

According to the data collated by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) till 4 pm on Sunday, Bandlaguda recorded the highest rainfall at 28.5 mm— the third highest in the State rainfall data.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 Celsius. While heavy spells are expected to continue till Monday, only intermittent rains are expected from Tuesday. The maximum temperature in the week is expected to hover around 30-31 degree Celsius.

Across Telangana, most districts including Jangaon, Suryapet, Siddipet, Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Kamareddy, and Vikarabad received scattered rainfall.

On Sunday, Narmoor in Adilabad received the highest rainfall at 38.5 mm, followed by Kumuram Bheem Asifabad (34 mm). A yellow alert has been issued to the Northern districts of the State for the next two days, indicating moderate to heavy rainfall.