Hyderabad Real Estate developers hail efforts by Govt to streamline operating processes

The purpose of the meeting was to understand the pain-points of the developers and explore the possibility of exploring appropriate solutions to the issues, integrating necessary permissions on TS-BPass platform to improve the ease of doing business in the State, a press release said.

By Mitu David Updated On - 04:21 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) in association with National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Telangana Builders Federation (TBF), and Telangana Developers Association (TDA) hailed the efforts of Telangana government to bring together the heads of more than 20 departments required to facilitate and provide permissions to developers to pursue the real estate development in the state.

The high-powered delegation included Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, Dana Kishore, HMWSSB Managing Director, Naveen Mittal, Principal Secretary, Land Revenue and Registration with Additional Charge as Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, N.Satyanarayana, Chairperson of the Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS RERA), and others.

The real estate developers were represented by P Ramakrishna Rao, President CREDAI Hyderabad, Sunil Chandra Reddy, President of NAREDCO, Telangana, G V Rao, President-Telangana Developers Association, C Prabhakar Rao, President-Telangana Builders Federation, G Anand Reddy, Vice President, CREDAI Hyderabad, Aditya Gowra, Treasurer CREDAI Hyderabad and Vijay Sai Meka, Secretary General, NAREDCO, Telangana.

Ramakrishna Rao said, “We are very grateful to the Chief Secretary for facilitating this coordination committee meeting. This is a major exercise and shows their concern and eagerness to understand the issues and make an effort to resolve them.”