Hyderabad: RPF celebrates its 39th Raising Day on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) celebrated its 39th Raising Day on Saturday at RPF Training Centre, Moula-Ali. The Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Rao Saheb Patil Danve, was the Chief Guest for the parade held on the occasion.

The Minister said the RPF was always geared up to attend to any crisis and provide service to the nation. He recalled that during the 26/11 attack at Mumbai and during recent Balasore tragic incident, the RPF personnel risked their lives and worked to save the people. He also said RPF has nine per cent women in its current strength which is the largest among paramilitary forces in the country.

The Director General of RPF, Manoj Yadava outlined the various new initiatives taken by the force to provide a safe and secure train travel to the passengers.

He said the RPF is making use of technology in various spheres of its working to ensure an optimal utilization of the manpower. In the last one year, more than 3,11,311 passenger security related complaints received through ‘Rail Madad’ and Twitter had been resolved by the Railway Protection Force, he said.

Senior officials of the South Central Railways and Railway Protection Force participated in the program.

