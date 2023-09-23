Rising Dengue cases prompt urgent preventive measures in Hyderabad

According to doctors at private healthcare facilities, there is a 10-fold rise in cases of dengue since August in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:33 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: With care givers at State-run and private healthcare establishments reporting a spike in cases of dengue, public health officials have urged people in Hyderabad and districts to focus on preventive measures, especially do their best to avoid getting bitten by Aedes aegypti mosquito, the vector that transmits dengue virus through its bite.

According to doctors at private healthcare facilities, there is a 10-fold rise in cases of dengue since August in Hyderabad. While there is no official confirmation, estimates suggested that dengue cases have increased from a monthly average of 150 to 160 cases to nearly 1200 in August and September.

Overall, till September, Telangana reported nearly 3,000 positive cases out of which nearly half are from Hyderabad.

“The only way to prevent dengue is to avoid getting mosquito bites. Treatment for dengue symptomatic and I would advise patients to drink plenty of fluids, ORS, coconut water etc. Avoid self-medication and contact a doctor immediately,” advised Superintendent, Fever Hospitals, Dr K Shankar.

Senior pediatrician from Ankura Hospital for Women and Child, Dr K K Durga Prasad in a statement has advised patients to take a lot of rest. “Rest is one of the most effective treatments to recover from any sickness, but children may want to stay active even during disease,” he said.

In case a child gets dengue then parents should take caution to limit any strenuous activities of the child to make sure they get enough rest and allow their body to heal, Dr Shankar said.

Symptoms:

High fever

Nausea

Muscle and Joint pains

Bleeding of gums

Weakness

Vomiting, drop in platelet count.

Important points:

Get rid of stagnant water in households

Aedes aegypti is morning biter, wear long sleeves

Avoid self-medication and consult a doctor

Observe dry-day once a week

Stay hydrated that improves blood volume and platelet count

Balanced diet must for positive patients

Platelet count among positive patients must be checked by expert frequently