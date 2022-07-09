Hyderabad Sailing Week: Neha, Kiran Kumar bag top honours

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

All the winners of the Hyderabad Sailing Week seen with chief guest CV Anand and others, on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Neha Thakur and B Kiran Kumar emerged champions in the ILCA 4 girls and boys sections respectively at the 36th Edition of the Hyderabad Sailing Week, on Saturday.

Local sailor R Ashwini of the EMESA took the second place while Yacht Club of Hyderabad’s Veera V Vaishnavi took the third place.

Later, CV Anand, Police Commissioner of Hyderabad, handed over the prizes to the winners.

Winners:

ILCA 4 Girls: 1. Neha Thakur (National Sailing School, Bhopal), 2. R Ashwini (EMESA), 3. Veera V Vaishnavi (YCH);

ILCA 4 Boys: 1. B Kiran Kumar (TSAB), 2. Adhvait P Menon (INWTC (MBI) Navy), 3. A Sanjay Reddy (EMESA Telangana);

ILCA 6 Women: 1. Capt Manu (AYN), 2. R Ashwini (EMESA), 3. Majji Lalitha (YCH);

ILCA 6 Open: 1. Akshay Vincent (TSAB), 2. Nanhe Raja Bundela (NSS, Bhopal), 3. Chunnu Kumar (TSAB);

ILCA 7: 1. Mohit Saini (AYN), 2. Gitesh (AYN), 3. Deepak K Saini (INWTC (MBI) Navy).