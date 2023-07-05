Shanmukha clinches Open Prize Money Chess Tournament title

Pulli Shanmukha overcame Vedant Agarwal in the final round to earn five points from as many rounds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Medal Winners of Open Prize Money Chess Tournament on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Fide Rated player Pulli Shanmukha won the Open Prize Money Chess Tournament organised by Pragathi Chess Foundation at Sundaraiah Bhavan, Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

He overcame Vedant Agarwal in the final round to earn five points from as many rounds. Due to a lower tie-breaking score, Bharat Kumar, who also scored 5 points, had to settle for second place.

Shanmukha was rewarded with Rs 5,000 and a trophy while Bharat Kumar received Rs 3,000 and a runner-up trophy. The top 30 winners shared a total prize pool of Rs 34,000.

Results: Final ranks: 1. Shanmujkha Pulli, 2. P Bharat Kumar Reddy, 3. Vishwanadh Kannam, 4. Vihith Advyith Reddy M, 5. K Perumallu, 6.Vedant A Agarwal, 7.Hemanth Eswar, 8. G Ravi Krishna, 9. S Sai Tej, 10. Aryn Rudhrapati, 11. Havish Kunchanpalli, 12. Rachita Sabbathi, 13. Srinandan Babu J, 14. Mahendar B, 15.Himanish Srivatsa;

Special Prizes : U-15 Boys: 1.K Charith Reddy 2.J Rithwik 3.K Sai Sthrishank, Girls: 1.Peruka Bhuvanapriya; U-13 Boys: 1. A Bhava Samrat 2.A Narottham Shinde 3. Kumara Sandilya ; Girls : 1.Kolcharam Hasini, 2.Payyavula Lahari 3.C Niharika.