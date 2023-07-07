Hyderabad Sailing Week: Vaishnavi hogs limelight with three wins

Local lad Yacht Club of Hyderabad’s VV Vaishnavi recorded three victories in four races on the third day in the ILCA 4 girls category
Hyderabad: Local lad Yacht Club of Hyderabad’s VV Vaishnavi recorded three victories in four races on the third day in the ILCA 4 girls category at the Hyderabad Sailing Week at the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on Friday.
In the ILCA 6 open category, Adhvait Menon recorded two wins in three races. At the end of three days, Mohit Saini is leading in the ILCA 7 category while G Mallesh is on the top in the ILCA 4 open category. Vaishnavi topped the ILCA 4 girls category.
Results:
ILCA 6 (Open): Race 7: 1. Adhvait Menon, 2. Koteswara Rao, 3. N Hemant;
Race 8: 1. Adhvait Menon, 2. N Hemant, 3. Akshat Kumar;
Race 9: 1. N Hemant, 2. Nanhe Raja bundela, 3. Koteswara Rao;
ILCA 6 (Girls): Race 7: 1. Ritika Dangi, 2. R Ashwini, 3. Shital Sendhav;
Race 8: 1. Ritika Dangi, 2. Shital Sendhav, 3. R Ashwini;
Race 9: 1. Ritika Dangi, 2. Shital Sendhav, 3. R Ashwini;
ILCA 4: Race 5: 1. Shashank Batham, 2. Akshat kumar Dohare, 3. Y John;
Race 6: 1. Shashank Batham, 2. Akshat Kumar Dohara, 3. Adhvait P Menon;
Race 7: 1. Y Harshavardhan, 2. K Nithin Naik, 3. G Mallesh;
Race 8: 1. G Mallesh, 2. Adhvait P Menon, 3. Vishwanath Padidala;
ILCA 4 (Girls): Race 5: 1. VV Vaishnavi, 2. Shital Sendhav, 3. Divyanshi Mishra;
Race 6: 1. VV Vaishnavi, 2. Alia Sabreen Faisal, 3. Shital Sendhav;
Race 7: 1. Alia Sabreen Faisal, 2. Divyanshi Mishra, 3. VV Vaishnavi;
Race 8: 1. VV Vaishnavi, 2. Alia Sabreen Faisal, 3. Divyanshi Mishra;
ILCA 7: Race 5: 1. Sikhansh U Singh, 2. Mohit Saini, 3. Deepak K Saini;
Race 6: 1. Gitesh, 2. Abdul Kalam, 3. Deepak K Saini;
Race 7: 1. Avinash Yadav, 2. Israj Rali, 3. Mohit Saini;
Race 8: 1. Gitesh, 2. Mohit Saini, 3. Sikhanshu Singh.