Hyderabad Sailing Week: Vaishnavi hogs limelight with three wins

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: Local lad Yacht Club of Hyderabad’s VV Vaishnavi recorded three victories in four races on the third day in the ILCA 4 girls category at the Hyderabad Sailing Week at the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on Friday.

In the ILCA 6 open category, Adhvait Menon recorded two wins in three races. At the end of three days, Mohit Saini is leading in the ILCA 7 category while G Mallesh is on the top in the ILCA 4 open category. Vaishnavi topped the ILCA 4 girls category.

Results:

ILCA 6 (Open): Race 7: 1. Adhvait Menon, 2. Koteswara Rao, 3. N Hemant;

Race 8: 1. Adhvait Menon, 2. N Hemant, 3. Akshat Kumar;

Race 9: 1. N Hemant, 2. Nanhe Raja bundela, 3. Koteswara Rao;

ILCA 6 (Girls): Race 7: 1. Ritika Dangi, 2. R Ashwini, 3. Shital Sendhav;

Race 8: 1. Ritika Dangi, 2. Shital Sendhav, 3. R Ashwini;

Race 9: 1. Ritika Dangi, 2. Shital Sendhav, 3. R Ashwini;

ILCA 4: Race 5: 1. Shashank Batham, 2. Akshat kumar Dohare, 3. Y John;

Race 6: 1. Shashank Batham, 2. Akshat Kumar Dohara, 3. Adhvait P Menon;

Race 7: 1. Y Harshavardhan, 2. K Nithin Naik, 3. G Mallesh;

Race 8: 1. G Mallesh, 2. Adhvait P Menon, 3. Vishwanath Padidala;

ILCA 4 (Girls): Race 5: 1. VV Vaishnavi, 2. Shital Sendhav, 3. Divyanshi Mishra;

Race 6: 1. VV Vaishnavi, 2. Alia Sabreen Faisal, 3. Shital Sendhav;

Race 7: 1. Alia Sabreen Faisal, 2. Divyanshi Mishra, 3. VV Vaishnavi;

Race 8: 1. VV Vaishnavi, 2. Alia Sabreen Faisal, 3. Divyanshi Mishra;

ILCA 7: Race 5: 1. Sikhansh U Singh, 2. Mohit Saini, 3. Deepak K Saini;

Race 6: 1. Gitesh, 2. Abdul Kalam, 3. Deepak K Saini;

Race 7: 1. Avinash Yadav, 2. Israj Rali, 3. Mohit Saini;

Race 8: 1. Gitesh, 2. Mohit Saini, 3. Sikhanshu Singh.