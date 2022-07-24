Hyderabad: Saptaparni to host a workshop by Parvathy Baul on August 6 and 7

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:07 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Hyderabad: A workshop on ‘Baul Music, Dance and Philosophy’ by Parvathy Baul is being organised at Saptaparni, Road No.8, Banjara Hills, on August 6 and 7.

On August 6, the workshop will be from 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm, and on August 7, it will be from 10 am to 1 pm.

Saptaparni informed those interested to participate that entries were limited and for registrations and other details, they can contact: 7981389167 or 9848237538.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .